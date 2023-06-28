This $24.99 Interactive Cat Toy Keeps Kitty Entertained While You're Away Cats can play while you work with this toy, now $24.99.

FreshBooks reported that 58% of entrepreneurs work odd hours. And while that's hard on your personal life, it can also be tough on your four-legged friends. Pet owners know that sometimes there's too much work to be done to spend time playing with their fur babies like they deserve. But now there's a great solution: this Interactive Cat Toy with LED Light.

Cat parents can ensure their kitties are still stimulated and entertained if they're in the office or just burning the midnight oil at home. And you can currently score this innovative cat toy for just $24.99 (reg. $35) for a limited time.

If you're a busy cat mom or dad, you likely know the guilt of having to leave your kitty all day. Thanks to technology, there's now a way you can make sure they're entertained while you're away with the Interactive Cat Toy.

This kitty toy is tech-savvy and packed with fun features like voice control, which makes it start working with the sound of your voice or a clap of the hands. And the colorful LED lights are safer for your cat's eyes than the lasers in typical cat toys.

Made of safe-grade materials, including eco-friendly ABS and rubber, you have peace of mind as your cat plays. And they'll be doing a lot of that since this toy automatically changes directions after it collides with solid objects, so your kitty will stay on its toes. Five different operating modes provide tons of variety, and a long battery life ensures your kitty stays entertained for hours when you're unable to give them a ton of attention.

Entertain your favorite kitty with this Interactive Cat Toy with LED Light, now on sale for just $24.99 (reg. $35).

