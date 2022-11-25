7 Productivity Hacks That Are on Sale for Black Friday

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Recovering from Thanksgiving can be tough enough as is with the tryptophan in the turkey. But between the potentially long travel back home, and the idea of going back to work on Monday, it's OK to need a bit of a boost. We've rounded up seven products that can help boost your productivity and are on sale for Black Friday.
*Prices are subject to change.
The Drink Monday Trio
Maybe you had a few drinks yesterday and you're sitting there today, telling yourself that you’ve got to cut back. Let Monday Drinks help you with that. And with the sale running on The Fascination where you can get the trio for only $99, you’ve got no excuse not to try their alcohol-free whiskey, gin, and mezcal.
Cometeer Coffee
Cometeer Coffee has to be one of the most intriguing innovations in the coffee industry that we’ve seen in a while. Their proprietary technology flash freezes the coffee (which they source from some of your favorite local shops like Counter Culture, Birch, and Joe Coffee) using liquid nitrogen, preserving the flavor into pods that can be melted and turned into a latte, a good ol’ cup of joe, or whatever your preference. Shop through the 30th to get $25 off your 1st box, $15 off your 2nd, $10 off your 3rd and your 4th. That’s a total of $60 in savings.
MUD/WTR
Thinking about cutting down on coffee? MUD/WTR is a coffee alternative that’s formulated with 100% organic ingredients — the core one being mushrooms. With just 1/7 the level of caffeine that a cup of coffee has, a cup of MUD/WTR won’t leave you either the jitters, but you will have a smooth, calm, sense of energy and alertness. Through the 28th, spend $35 on the site and receive 25% off with the code RITUAL25
ASYSTEM Productivity Gummies
These Productivity Gummies from ASYSTEM are popping up everywhere recently and for good reason. They’re an all-natural gummy that you can take daily to improve your focus for 5+ hours. Their key ingredient is Suntheanine® — a patented concentrated form that is able to give you 20x more L-Theanine than green tea. There’s also ingredients like Lion’s Mane Mushroom and vitamin B-12 which are known to boost energy in a calm, focused way. Get them on sale at The Fascination through the 28th.
Tovala
There’s nothing like Thanksgiving to inspire cooking fatigue and Tovala’s Smart Oven and meal subscription plan is the best solution. All you do is order your weekly meals, do about a minute worth of prep, and then let the oven scan a QR code. Through wireless connectivity, the oven knows exactly how to cook the meal, whether it needs steaming; baking; air frying; broiling; or even a combination of the methods. Tovala is offering the Smart Oven for just $49 instead of $299 when you order six weeks of meals over six months, which really is a big win for the days and nights when you’re just too busy.
Ridge Wallets
More and more we’re liking a slim wallet that has space for everything we need, but not enough that we find ourselves carrying around receipts from a year ago. All of the materials that Ridge Wallets are made of are super sturdy, like aluminum or titanium, and they come with a cash strap, a money clip, or both. The Fascination has tons of them on sale right now for as low as $68.40.
Roomba J7 & J7 Plus
Is there anything more productive than a vacuum that cleans the house for you? This year is the year to finally get the high-powered Roomba that is perfect for animal hair, carpets, and hard floors. It connects with Alexa too, so you can power it from your phone. On Amazon, they’re offering up to 42% off the J7 and J7 Plus models.