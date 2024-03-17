Add Guitar Skills to Your Portfolio with This 48-Hour Sale on Lessons for $17 This bundle features 12 courses and nearly 80 hours of content on playing guitar.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

The more cards up an entrepreneur's sleeve, the better off they are — either personally or professionally. While a hobby like playing guitar might not feel like a business priority, it can give you balance during a busy work week, and who knows, you might end up jamming with a potential client one day, making a connection you might not have otherwise. No matter your motivation, brushing up a bit can't hurt, especially if you're interested.

During a St. Patrick's Day 48-Hour Flash Sale that ends on March 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get The 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle on sale for just $16.97 (reg. $480). This bundle features an incredible 12 courses and 78 hours of content on playing guitar.

An example of what you'll get with this deal is the beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course, which features 18 lessons on how to start playing guitar. It covers basics like how to read TAB (tablature), how to name every note on the fret, and how to find barre chords. Students rate the course an average of 4.6/5 stars.

The rest of the bundle features courses with various focuses, including songwriting, guitar technique, fingerstyle, ear training, and more. Each of these courses is taught by Dan Dresnok, who has taught guitar to tens of thousands of students over the last three decades.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
