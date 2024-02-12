Add the Refreshingly Bold Fabuloso Cologne to Your Collection for Just $48 Bring a classic, familiar scent of lavender with you anywhere.

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Many of us know the scent of household cleaners from childhood or our own domestic dealings, but of course, such chemicals aren't meant to be smelled in sustained doses. Now there's a fun play on one such product that not only encourages whiffs, but lets you actually wear it as a cologne.

Featured in the "Eau de Industrie" line from MSCHF, Smells Like Fabuloso Cologne follows WD-40 Cologne as the next refreshingly bold addition to your fragrance collection. Its classic lavender scent stands out from the same old smells and can freshen up any outfit or room.

Packaged in a stylish purple bottle, its design includes a pair of cleaning gloves, which is an obvious wink to the origin story of this scent. Featuring one fluid ounce of fragrance, this package features a twist nozzle for easy application.

This product carries a rating of five out of five at Fragrantica, and it's among the latest creations from innovative art presence MSCHF. The clean, refreshing scent no longer needs to live in the kitchen or bathroom, set free in the form of a perfume bottle that's primed to make a statement.

Leave your mom and dad's fragrances in the past and explore new possibilities that draw on other facets of everyday life to create bold, captivating smells. Available at an affordable price and served up in a fantastic purple-and-yellow package, Smells Like Fabuloso Cologne is ready to impress.

Bring this refreshing scent anywhere or pass it along as a gift (great for housewarming parties) by purchasing Smells Like Fabuloso Cologne for only $48 with no coupon required.

