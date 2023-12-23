Amazing Last-Minute Gift: Guitar Lessons for Life, Just $16 You'll get 12 courses and nearly 80 hours of content on how to play guitar.

Many of us still have gifts we need to buy and people we need to come up with ideas for, and the holidays are in some ways here and still fast approaching. For entrepreneurs who are looking to treat some people they work with, perhaps something more artistic, affordable, and easy to deliver in a short amount of time should be in order. A great example is the 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle, which is on sale for just $15.97 (reg. $480) through December 25.

This comprehensive and well-curated bundle features 12 courses and nearly 80 hours of content on how to play guitar. At the top of the selection of courses, the Beginning Guitar Lessons Crash Course features 18 lessons on introductory topics like how to read TAB or tablature, how to be able to name every note on the fret, how to find barre chords, and more. This course has an impressive average rating of 4.6/5 stars.

Another cool course featured in the bundle, Songwriting for the Curious Guitarist, is a collection of lectures on how to arrange your songs, create chord progressions, find interesting strum patterns, and more thought-provoking angles on the songwriting process.

This course and the others featured in the bundle are taught by Dan Dresnok — a guitar teacher with over 30 years of teaching experience. He's guided tens of thousands of students both online and in person.

This well-curated guide is available online with the click of a mouse, so in terms of buying gifts, you won't need to worry about shipping times.

The 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle is on sale for just $15.97 (reg. $480) through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

