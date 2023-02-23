Amazon Can't Compete with This Deal on a Segway Electronic Scooter

A Segway Ninebot Electric KickScooter is only $399.99.

By Entrepreneur Store

Restaurant owners may have a fast, affordable, and fun new way of managing their food delivery service. On average, workers who are happy at their job tend to work up to 12% harder. If your delivery staff has to use their vehicles or even ride bicycles for deliveries, they may not be happy with their work. Some business owners are already switching to e-scooters for their deliveries as a fast, affordable, and fun alternative to bicycles and cars. If you want to try it out for your business, a Segway Ninebot Air Electric KickScooter is only $399.99 vs. the $429.99 you'd pay on Amazon.

The Ninebot can certainly be powered manually like a standard scooter, but it also has four electric riding modes at varying controlled speeds.

If you're making deliveries in a heavily trafficked area, a rider could turn on Pedestrian mode for a top speed of 3.7 mph. Segway batteries are long-lasting and take advantage of a regenerative braking system. Still, you can also use Energy-Saving mode to increase your speed to 6.2 mph while limiting battery consumption.

Each Ninebot has two means of braking: an electronic brake and a fender brake. Both may be useful for keeping your rider safe when they increase their speed to 9.3 mph or 12.4 mph in Standard and Sport modes. Ride up to 7.5 miles on a single charge before switching to kick operation. Plus, the wheels generate power and store it in the battery.

Each Ninebot has a splashproof, corrosion-resistant body and can be stored vertically or horizontally. In addition, the aluminum-magnesium alloy construction makes it light at just 23.2 lbs.

Change how your restaurant does deliveries. Get a foldable Segway Ninebot Air T15E Electric KickScooter on sale for only $399.99 (reg. $799).

