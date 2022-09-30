Are You a Social Media Addict? Here's 5 Unexpected Ways to Quit

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Research suggests that social media use can shrink the parts of the brain linked to maintaining focus. This is detrimental to any entrepreneur focused on achieving their goals.

In this video, Ben Angel shows you how social media hijacks your brain, and offers a five-step plan to reclaim your focus, productivity, and drive.

