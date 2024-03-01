Build a Better You and Enjoy Extra Savings on Lifetime Access to This Habit-Tracking App Establish better habits and save an extra 20%.

By Entrepreneur Store

Looking to build momentum for yourself and your business? Sometimes, big-picture goals require incremental steps forward, and that's precisely the focus of a highly rated self-improvement app that's temporarily dropped in price.

For a limited time, you can purchase a lifetime subscription to Rizen Premium for only $23.99 (reg. $59) by using coupon code ENJOY20. This deal lasts through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, providing an excellent opportunity to gain a better grasp of personal motivators in your tool kit.

Based on the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen, this habit and task manager is primed to promote continued improvement. As users explore an enlightening array of principles, benefits will include increased productivity and decreased frustration when it comes to working through to-do lists.

Track progress and set reminders for daily goals to stay accountable and use small steps to build toward large accomplishments. Utilize a Kanban board to visualize the progression of projects and reap the rewards of an app that also features the Eisenhower Decision Matrix, Pomodor technique, and goal-tracking tools.

Rizen carries 4.6 out of five stars on the App Store and a perfect five-star rating on our site based on verified buyer reviews. It can be accessed across your favorite Apple devices, including Macs, iPhones, iPads, or the iPod touch.

Take steps toward self-improvement with a boost from lifetime access to the Rizen Premium app at only $23.99 (reg. $59) when you use coupon code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

