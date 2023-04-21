Business Owners Can Master ASL With This $20 Bundle

Learn to use sign language and connect with nearly one million ASL users.

Newsweek reports that, as of 2019, American Sign Language (ASL) was the primary mode of communication for approximately one million people in the U.S. and Canada. As a business owner, you may need to connect with a wide range of individuals, and learning to sign could give you the chance to personally connect with others.

If you want to learn ASL for business, get the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle while it's on sale for $19.97 (reg. $618).

Learn to sign for business or social settings.

Join nearly 50,000 other learners and enroll in a 13-course, 29-hour ASL learning bundle that could show you the fundamentals, specialized vocabulary, and more. If you've never signed, start with the basics. There are two beginner courses. American Sign Language: Beginner covers the history and origin of deaf education along with the basic ASL alphabet, colors, animals, and other vocabulary that could be useful for day-to-day communication.

American Sign Language for Business: Beginner may be useful if you want to use your ASL skills as a resource for your business. This course gives you specialized vocabulary and terms for business-oriented scenarios. Learn greetings, salutations, office terms, and more so you can speak to deaf co-workers or potential customers who are hearing-impaired.

This bundle also has dedicated courses for learning the manual alphabet and fingerspelling so you can sign any word you can spell. You can also study ASL pronouns and vocabulary, or study a course on useful words and phrases, including 20 complete sentences, translation exercises, and 28 useful words.

Become an expert in ASL.

Your business may benefit from having someone who knows how to communicate in sign language.

