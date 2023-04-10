Business Owners Can Stay on Top of Their Health With This $33 Smart Scale

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business can be a major stressor, which could have detrimental effects on your physical and mental health. A study from the National Institute of Mental Health even found that nearly half of all entrepreneurs deal with mental health issues.

Business owners may be wise to give their health the same critical attention that they give their enterprise, and this smart scale could help make that happen. The Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale pairs with a free iOS and Android app to give users 11 metrics to track their wellness with, and it's only $32.99 (reg. $79).

Track your health with 11 smart metrics.

Running a business may be more than a full-time job, but this scale could help business owners stay on top of their health. The Sophie lets you measure your metabolic age, weight, BMI, body fat, visceral fat, BMR, and protein all controlled by an app on your phone. If the numbers aren't where you need them to be, then it may be time to pack a healthier lunch for work or to get a compact exercise bike that can fit in your office.

Sophie even lets you check your skeletal muscle, body water, bone mass, and muscle mass from one customizable health hub. Add a quick workout to your calendar or schedule a walking meeting. These tools could help you keep up with the rigors of your position, but it's up to you to create actionable goals based on the information presented to you.

This smart scale auto calibrates after each use and uses four high precision sensors to accurately estimate each body metric. You can even create multiple profiles so your whole team can stay on top of their health. Maximum efficiency doesn't just mean streamlining processes in the workplace. It also means making sure your workers have the chance to reach their full health potential.

Stay informed about your health.

Business owners can stay apprised of their whole-body wellness with this limited-time deal.



Get the Roomie Sophie Smart Body Scale and Free App on sale for $32.99 (reg. $79).

Prices subject to change.