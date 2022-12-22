Buy a One-Year Costco Membership and Get a $30 eGift Card

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a business owner working during the holidays, you might be considering whether or not to get your employees gifts to celebrate. A recent student found that 75% of workers said holiday gifts increased their job satisfaction. If you have some holiday shopping to do, you may be able to get it done under one roof by shopping at Costco.

StackCommerce

If you don't have a membership, then you have until 11:59 p.m. Pacific on December 30 to get a One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60, and it comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

Stretch your gift budget further by shopping at Costco.

Whether you're shopping for practical or personal gifts, you may be able to find what you need at a Costco warehouse. With more than 800 warehouses across the U.S., you might not have to go far for your next shopping trip.

Treat your workers to everything from tasty treats to the latest electronics and home appliances. You could even pick up some new furniture in the same building where you buy the ingredients for an office holiday feast. Fill your cart in store or shop online. Your $30 Digital Costco Shop Card works on Costco.com, too.

While you're shopping for your employees, you could also run some personal errands without leaving the building. Visit the Costco Tire Center to have brand-name tires installed while you shop. Pick up a prescription at the Costco Pharmacy or take advantage of Costco Optical. Stop by the food court for a tasty snack, and don't forget to fill your car with gasoline on your way out.

Save on gifts and home essentials at Costco.

If you want to grab a gift for your employees and run a few errands without running all over town, Costco is a great place to shop. Get a One-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60 that comes with a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for $60.

Prices subject to change.