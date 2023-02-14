Capitalize on AI's Growth with this Resume Writer

it is designed to make it easier to put together a resume, portfolio, or cover letter.

By Entrepreneur Store

So far, 2023 has been heavily focused on artificial intelligence, and for good reason. The emergence of ChatGPT has created a lot of excitement across the world, and it's also causing some anxiety about how it poses a threat to a lot of people's jobs, at least existentially. These emerging technologies coming up alongside the recent wave of layoffs throughout the tech industry has a lot of people rethinking their futures and even looking for new work.

If you are on the hunt to put yourself out there again, it's worth considering working with AI and taking advantage of its intelligence and precision. An easy place to start would be by signing up for a lifetime subscription to The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resume Writer, which is on sale now for only $39.99.

This intuitive program is designed to make it easier to put together a resume, portfolio, or cover letter. Resoume enables users to import details from LinkedIn to help shape their own personal brand. With customizable themes, fonts, and colors, Resoume also puts personalization and flair into the hands of the user. In addition to these fun features, a Resoume subscription can also set you up with a personal website that connects everything you're showcasing in one place.

Its extensive variety of services, intuitive resume feedback, and CV-scoring capabilities make Resoume a valuable tool. This is partially why it has performed so well amongst users and critics. In fact, Resoume has an average 4.7/5 star rating on AppSumo, and it was once named the #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt.

Keep up with the changing times. The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resume Writer is on sale now for only $39.99 (reg. $600).

