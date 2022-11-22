Choosing a Mattress? Now That the Venture-Capital-Charged Marketing Hype Is Over, It's Time to Focus on Quality, Value, and Sleep.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you bought a mattress between 2015 and 2019, the chances are you were blasted with ads from brands like Casper, Purple, and Nectar. It felt like you only had to whisper the word "mattress," and somehow, Facebook and Instagram found you. These campaigns were driven by a frenzy of marketing funded by investors and run by people who knew a lot about marketing but very little about mattresses.

Perhaps the only exception was and remains Leesa. Leesa's co-founder, Jamie Diamonstein, already had 30 years of experience in the mattress industry when he designed the Original Leesa Mattress in 2014. It was a design advancement that combined different high-quality foams to deliver a mattress that was as good as those $2,000+ mattresses but sold for just $1,000 and got delivered in a box. And Leesa has still managed to keep affordable prices even as the economy fluctuates.

Leesa has never been about compressing cheap foam mattresses. Soon after the Original Foam Mattress launch, Diamonstein set about designing a hybrid mattress with pocket springs and foam that would rival any traditional mattress costing $3,000 or more but somehow packed and conveniently delivered in a box.

Diamonstein worked with the leading spring manufacturer, Leggett and Platt, to create the incredible Sapira Mattress, which combines "the perfect combination of support, rejuvenation, and comfort" with an extraordinary spring system and ultra-high quality foams. It might be the perfect mattress for people who like the best things in life but prefer to pay a lot less.

If you like a Tempurpedic-style mattress, you can still buy the Leesa Original Foam mattress and get the foam experience for a lot less. Leesa now offers three inner-spring and foam hybrids at three price points. The award-winning Sapira Mattress, the super-value Original Hybrid, and an incredible, luxurious Legend Hybrid.

Leesa's entrepreneurial story has been featured more than six times on Entrepreneur.com, and Diamonstein's co-founder was recognized as 2018's EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the Mid-Atlantic region. In addition, Leesa has donated one mattress for every 10 sold since day one. With around 40,000 mattresses now donated to shelters across the U.S., this equates to 1.5m nights a month slept on Leesa's donated mattresses.

So now that all the venture capital money has run out and the marketing hype has died down, now might be the best time to buy a Leesa mattress. Leesa says it has never compromised on quality because sleep has always been the priority over marketing hype.

With the Leesa's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal (available now through early December), you can save as much as $700 and get two free pillows. You can also save on organic cotton sheets, cooling pillows, and all bedding.

Leesa mattresses are arguably all an incredible value for the money, with prices starting at $749 for a twin Original and going all the way to $2,299 for a king or Cal-king Legend. In addition, people rave about the Sapira Hybrid at just $1,699 for the queen size.

Leesa was built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs and sleep lovers everywhere.

