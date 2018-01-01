Leesa is an online mattress company that has accumulated over 10,000 five-star reviews. Leesa donates one mattress to a shelter for every ten sold, with donations exceeding over 10,000 mattresses thus far. The mattress is 100% American-made delivered directly to your door. They offer a 100-night risk-free trial and free shipping to all 50 states. The Leesa 10-inch mattress comes in all standard mattress sizes and features three layers of high quality foam: a 2-inch perforated Avena™ foam top layer that offers better airflow for cooling; a 2-inch memory foam middle layer that provides body contouring and pressure relief; and a 6-inch base foam that provides stability, durability and core support. For more information and to see why according to Michael Phelps, “This bed is awesome,” visit www.leesa.com.
Innovation
How One Internet Company Is Changing the Way We Sleep
Much like the razor industry, ride sharing and vacation rentals before it, the mattress industry has changed.