Get All Access for $5/mo

Convert Any Text to Speech with This Simple Tool TexTalky turns text into a real, human voice.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TexTalky

Life as an entrepreneur requires a lot of multitasking. You have a lot of different things calling for your attention, sometimes you need a little help. For those times you need to read through a contract while simultaneously crunching numbers, it would help to have someone reading to you, right?

Enter TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech. TexTalky is a powerful AI text-to-speech synthesizer that can turn any text or script into a lifelike natural human voice in just three steps. TexTalky's cloud-based AI tech is powered by Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Amazon and covers more than 128 international languages and accents, with more than 745 human voices available.

TexTalky has virtually limitless use-cases, from reviewing documents to YouTube narration and marketing content to reading podcast ads — you choose exactly how you want to use your human voice. Just record and export as an MP3, OOG, or WAV file.

One verified user writes, "I'm really impressed with TexTalky! It's so easy to use and I love the wide range of voices to choose from. The app makes it so easy to turn any text into a lifelike human voice. I would definitely recommend this app to anyone looking for an easy way to create text-to-speech synthesis."

With a lifetime subscription to TexTalky, you'll get one million welcome characters with 50,000 characters monthly after the end of your welcome credits. You'll have complete access to languages, dialects, and voices, as well as SSML tags support for voice effects and free commercial use of all voices.

In need of another voice for your personal assistance or marketing materials? For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to TexTalky AI Text-to-Speech for 93 percent off $540 at just $37. That's much less than hiring a personal assistant.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Employee Experience & Recruiting

Knowledge Based 9-5 Jobs Will Slowly Become Obsolete. This Is How To Prepare.

Both businesses and independent workers should prepare for this changing worker environment.

By Thomas Strider
Business News

Is One Company to Blame for Soaring Rental Prices in the U.S.?

The FBI recently raided a major corporate landlord while investigating a rent price-fixing scheme. Here's what we know.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

'I Could Never Go Back to Corporate': She Quit Her Silicon Valley Tech Job After Her Creative Side Hustle Hit 6 Figures

As a college student, A Jar of Pickles owner Kirstie Wang found it difficult to focus in class — instead teaching herself Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

How Leaders Can Create a Resilient Workforce and Support Employee Mental Health Challenges

Are you prepared to support the mental wellness of the incoming workforce?

By Fasika Melaku
Business News

A Popular Costco Section May Disappear in January

Books are reportedly moving to a seasonal-only aisle, and the move could affect sales for the entire publishing industry.

By Sherin Shibu
Franchise

Arby's Launched a Burger-Shaped Golf Driver for Father's Day — Here's How to Get One

This is the latest in a line of creative marketing campaigns from the brand.

By Carl Stoffers