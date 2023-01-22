Delight in Your Daily Commute with This eBike, Now 60% Off with Free Shipping

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Though it seems like everyone is working remotely, one media outlet actually predicted that just around 25% of U.S. employees would be working from home by the end of 2022. Of course, that still means three-quarters of the workforce is heading into an office.

However, there are ways to make your commute more tolerable. An eBike is a wonderful way to bring new life to your trek to work, and this is an excellent, ultra-fast choice to get you around in style. And right now, you can get this chic eBike for the best price online — $899 plus free shipping.

The BirdBike eBike is like taking the best parts of commuter, mountain, and electric-powered bikes and meshing them into one sleek, speedy package. And it was crafted by the same team of vehicle designers and engineers who first brought us electric scooters.

Hop on and press the throttle, located conveniently on the handlebar, to achieve the speed you'd like. A powerful 500W motor means some pretty fast speeds, and you can track it all on the embedded dash display that shows you the speed, distance, pedal assist mode, battery life, and more. In addition, an ant-theft alarm protects your investment, with a 120-decibel alarm sound. And it comes with a 36V/12.8Ah removable battery that you can charge up while on or off the eBike.

One customer review on the Best Buy site states, "It is a joy to ride!" And another online reviewer wrote, "The Bird A-Frame eBike is great! I have not been able to stop taking it out for a ride at least three times a week."

Get the BirdBike eBike in stealth black for the lowest price online, $899, with free shipping.