Devour Content Quickly and Easily with This Top-Rated App, Now Only $119.97 for a Limited Time

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It can be overwhelming for an entrepreneur to stay on top of all the good info. If you're someone who enjoys staying on top of a wide range of topics and new ideas but has little time to check out hot new podcasts or devour the latest buzzy books, Deepstash was made for you.

A lifetime subscription to a Deepstash Bite-Sized Knowledge Pro Plan is on sale for just $119.97. Deepstash brings you 200,000+ ideas on a wide variety of topics — ranging from productivity to money and investments to psychology and mindfulness. That means it's a great place to find more information on the ideas that are important to you.

How can you download all these different types of information on one app? Deepstash offers convenient little cards that you can read with just a glance on all of these topics, with sources to back them up if you want to dive a little deeper. You'll see what book, article, podcast, or other media the information is from, and you can easily save and organize them for later reading or as a reminder to look into the topic more.

And, with unlimited listening available, you can tune into ideas in a different format. There's also the ability to download and enjoy offline access when you don't want to deal with spotty connections.

With 4.9 stars on Product Hunt and 4.8 stars on the App Store, users love Deepstash. User Kevin shared, "Interesting take on information, basically small gems of info from diverse topics, not only from books."

Enjoy a lifetime subscription to a Deepstash Bite-Sized Knowledge Pro Plan for just $119.97 (reg. $3,000), no coupon code required, during the Spring Digital Blowout, running through April 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

