Do You Have One of the Most In-Demand Jobs in America? (Infographic) Take a look at the fastest growing sectors in the country

By Nina Zipkin

entrepreneur daily
Maskot | Getty Images

The career landscape is constantly shifting, and whether you're looking to work your way up through the ranks or make a leap to a different field altogether, it's important to know which industries are on the rise. To that end, new data from financial planning platform SmartAsset has identified the most in-demand jobs in the United States in 2017.

The company found that there were three central sectors that were growing in a big way: food preparation, health and service.

The top 10 most in-demand jobs were personal care aides, food prep and serving workers, postsecondary health specialties teachers, nurse practitioners, non-farm animal caretakers, restaurant cooks, medical and health services managers, information security analysts, financial managers and medical assistants.

So if you have a facility for math and science and want to make a change, there are more than a few jobs available to you.

For more about how these sectors are growing, check out the infographic below.
Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

