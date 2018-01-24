Take a look at the fastest growing sectors in the country

The career landscape is constantly shifting, and whether you're looking to work your way up through the ranks or make a leap to a different field altogether, it's important to know which industries are on the rise. To that end, new data from financial planning platform SmartAsset has identified the most in-demand jobs in the United States in 2017.

The company found that there were three central sectors that were growing in a big way: food preparation, health and service.

Related: What You Need to Know About Looking for a Job in 2018

The top 10 most in-demand jobs were personal care aides, food prep and serving workers, postsecondary health specialties teachers, nurse practitioners, non-farm animal caretakers, restaurant cooks, medical and health services managers, information security analysts, financial managers and medical assistants.

So if you have a facility for math and science and want to make a change, there are more than a few jobs available to you.

For more about how these sectors are growing, check out the infographic below.