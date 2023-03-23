Don't Miss a Beat While Traveling Abroad with This eSim Deal, Now $30 Off

Get $50 of data credit for $19.97 for your next trip abroad.

By Entrepreneur Store

Traveling can be an enriching experience for any entrepreneur — from getting new ideas as you're exposed to new cultures to creating connections with new people. But while spending time in new places can be invigorating, navigating how to stay connected can be a challenge.

If the frustration of dodging expensive roaming charges and coordinating with your wireless company causes you a major headache, aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler can help. It's an eSIM card that keeps you connected abroad in more than 120 countries, and right now, through April 3, during the Spring Digital Blowout, you can score $50 worth of credits for the price-dropped price of $19.97, saving you $30.

Next time you're heading abroad, make things easy with the aloSIM Mobile Data eSim Credit. Just purchase and install the eSIM ahead of your trip (it's best to have a good solid connection), making sure it's all activated before takeoff. Then when you land, you'll enjoy mobile data that connects you to data networks in other countries sans roaming charges.

This lifetime eSIM never expires and doesn't incur any monthly charges. Once you activate, your data package is valid for the length of time stated at purchase. Need more data? It can be topped up anytime at your convenience.

With 4.5 stars on the App Store, it's clear users love the convenience of aloSIM. One shared, "Glad to find this app. Much cheaper travel data than going through my carrier. Easy to use and got what I needed at a good price."

Act fast to score $50 worth of credits for only $19.97 with aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler Lifetime eSim Credit. It's available at this low price, with no coupon code needed, now through April 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Prices subject to change.
