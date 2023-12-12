Elevate Your Home Office with This $55.97 Lamp, Available at the Best Price Online Through December 17 Enjoy millions of color options with this lamp.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

There are a lot of perks to working from home, with Statista reporting that 70 percent of people who work remotely see improvements in their mental health. As an entrepreneur, you even get the added flexibility of making your own hours. The only setback? Sometimes, living in your workspace can make things feel a little stale.

If you're looking for a way to revamp your home office, the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp can help, offering a sleek and affordable way to change up the scene. And just in time for the holiday season, you can give yourself or a loved one the gift of an instant vibe change for only $55.97 (reg. $149.99), the lowest price available online, through December 17. But just make sure to order by December 14 for on-time holiday delivery.

Let the Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp infuse some beauty and convenience into any space. The straightforward design with metal finishes allows it to blend into any room easily, no matter the decor, while it also offers space-saving convenience thanks to its sleek profile. And a weighted rubber bottom ensures it can be placed safely, especially if you have kids or pets around.

Want to set the mood? There are more than 16 million colors to choose from and over 300 multicolor effects to pick from. And it utilizes soft-whtie integrated LEDs. When you're ready to change up the vibe, the included remote control lets you conveniently shuffle between all options to find the right lighting for your needs.

The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is on sale for just $55.97 (reg. $149.99) at this exclusively low price through December 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon code required, and on-time delivery through December 14.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Office Furniture Lifestyle

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Social Worker Started a Side Hustle to Pay Back Student Loans. It Earned $300,000 in One Year — So She Quit Her 9-5 Altogether.

It wasn't long before Dielle Charon's business revenue "far surpassed" her annual salary.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How This Franchise Founder Scored Big Success By Going Smaller

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Founder Brandon Landry discusses the intersection of sports and hospitality, and creating Smalls Sliders.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Branding

6 Keys to Getting Featured on Local TV News — and How to Leverage Its Power

Consistent TV news features can boost your marketing efforts and position your brand as an industry leader. Securing airtime is mainly dependent on you focusing on local newsworthiness, media relationships and visual storytelling.

By Jonathan Brierre
Side Hustle

Anyone Can Start a Passive Income Side Hustle For Easy Money — But Only If You Know These 5 Essential Tips First.

The rise of digital automation technology has made starting a passive income side hustle easier and more accessible than ever before.

By Ryan Barone
Living

'Turn Left at the TSA Line' and 8 Other Travel Hacks That Will Save You Time and Money

Nail your next trip with these genius expert-backed tricks for navigating airports and airplanes.

By Jonathan Small
By Emily Rella