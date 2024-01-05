Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you're likely always looking for ways to improve when running a business. And if you have big plans for personal and professional development in 2024, now is the perfect time to stock up on the tools to help you make big changes, as this sale has some game-changing items on major sale — like The Essential 2024 MBA Bundle.

The Essential 2024 MBA Bundle comes packed with 11 courses filled with nearly 24 hours of learning, and during this sale, you can snag them all for only $29.97 (reg. $209). That's less than $3 a course, with no coupon code required, but you must act fast — this deal only lasts through January 7.

Want a little taste of an MBA program without the hassle of returning to the classroom and a mound of student debt? The Essential 2024 MBA Bundle is the next best thing, offering a range of courses to help you improve as a business owner, all taught by teachers from Skill Success, a trusted online instructor featured on CNN, TechRadar, and more.

Kick things off with Team Management and Business Leadership Masterclass, a course ideal for leaders in any industry that teaches self-awareness and emotional intelligence needed for great leadership. Then tap into Mini MBA: Business Strategy Consulting and learn how to analyze company and market dynamics to make smart decisions and stay competitive in your field.

Enjoy some professional growth in 2024 with The Essential 2024 MBA Bundle, on sale just in time for the New Year for just $29.97 (reg. $209), no coupon code required, now through January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.