Enjoy MBA-Related Courses for Less Than $3 a Piece with This Bundle Elevate your business with this MBA bundle, now only $29.97 through January 7.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

As an entrepreneur, you're likely always looking for ways to improve when running a business. And if you have big plans for personal and professional development in 2024, now is the perfect time to stock up on the tools to help you make big changes, as this sale has some game-changing items on major sale — like The Essential 2024 MBA Bundle.

The Essential 2024 MBA Bundle comes packed with 11 courses filled with nearly 24 hours of learning, and during this sale, you can snag them all for only $29.97 (reg. $209). That's less than $3 a course, with no coupon code required, but you must act fast — this deal only lasts through January 7.

Want a little taste of an MBA program without the hassle of returning to the classroom and a mound of student debt? The Essential 2024 MBA Bundle is the next best thing, offering a range of courses to help you improve as a business owner, all taught by teachers from Skill Success, a trusted online instructor featured on CNN, TechRadar, and more.

Kick things off with Team Management and Business Leadership Masterclass, a course ideal for leaders in any industry that teaches self-awareness and emotional intelligence needed for great leadership. Then tap into Mini MBA: Business Strategy Consulting and learn how to analyze company and market dynamics to make smart decisions and stay competitive in your field.

Enjoy some professional growth in 2024 with The Essential 2024 MBA Bundle, on sale just in time for the New Year for just $29.97 (reg. $209), no coupon code required, now through January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Lifestyle MBAs Personal Growth E-learning

Most Popular

See all
Living

How Being the Oldest Child Impacts Your Success in Business and Life

Dr. Brittany McGeehan, a licensed psychologist based in Frisco, Texas, delves into the family dynamics that shape who we become.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

This Former Amazon Employee Makes $1,000 a Month on His Parking Spot Side Hustle, and It Takes Him 15 Minutes

Justin Cambra has figured out a painless way to make passive income.

By Frances Dodds
Marketing

How Creative Careers Have Grown — And Where They Are Headed Next

The creative economy has exploded in size alongside the internet and social media networks.

By Christopher Tompkins
Starting a Business

After Being Diagnosed With Cancer, She Created a Cookie That Would Help Her Eat Cleanly and Satisfy Her Sweet Tooth. Now Her Products Are Sold in 25,000 Stores.

Loren Castle explains how she founded and grew Sweet Loren's, an allergy-friendly baked goods company that started in her New York City apartment and is now selling nationwide.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Verizon Agreed to a $100 Million Settlement Over Allegations of Secret Fees — Here's How to Get Paid

The combined complaint originated from a California lawsuit filed in 2021.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

3 Lessons I've Learned After 5 Years Leading a Public Company

Simplicity equates to clarity, and in the corporate world, clarity is key to producing results.

By David Roberts