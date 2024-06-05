Get All Access for $5/mo

A sizable portion of the world speaks French, which makes it a valuable language for many entrepreneurs and business leaders to familiarize themselves with. If you find yourself in that camp, then taking the time to study French could help you a lot, and it might not be as costly as you think.

To help you branch out into the French community, this lifetime subscription to Get French Classes is on sale for only $19.99 (reg. $537). This platform is billed as the most direct way to go from knowing zero French to being able to hold brief five- to 10-minute conversations.

This subscription features more than 100 video lessons totaling more than eight hours of content. It also comes with 200+ assignments that let you write and speak with a wide range of scenarios and contexts in mind. And the lessons range from five to minutes long, which means you should easily be able to fit them into your day.

Get French Classes is home to a community of learners from all around the world. The instructors are real people who are regularly interacting with the students and their work. In fact, this platform promises that whenever you submit an assignment, an instructor will take a look and provide custom feedback within just 48 hours.

Get French Classes also offers users a community platform where they can connect with other learners and practice together.

This useful and effective French-learning solution has received many rave reviews. One recent example of a five-star review reads, "I've tried learning French on my own before, but nothing compares to this program."

Don't miss your chance to pick up this lifetime subscription to Get French Classes while it's on sale for only $19.99 (reg. $537).

