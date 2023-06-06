Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, travel may just be an essential part of your role. Trondent Development Corp reports that Americans take more than 400 million business trips every year. Even while in the air, there are things you can do to maximize your productivity, efficiency, and security while traveling.

When you get the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle, you get a set of apps and e-learning opportunities that can help you speak new languages, navigate the intricacies of domestic and international travel at a low price, and even keep your data safe. Get the full bundle on sale for Father's Day for just $159.99 (reg. $2,327) with code VACATION20. Sale ends June 11 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Become a master traveler.

Whether you're negotiating a deal with an international business partner or ordering lunch in another country, knowing another language may be an essential skill for some business owners. If you want help becoming fluent, try Rosetta Stone. This bundle comes with a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, including instruction and resources for learning 24 separate languages. Practice your pronunciation, vocabulary, writing, and more in Spanish, French, Dutch, Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, Irish, Japanese, and many other languages.

If you're roaming the globe, make sure you aren't wasting time searching for flights or wasting money on full-price seats. Dollar Flight Club Premium automatically searches for low-cost flights leaving airports you select. You'll get an instant alert when it finds a budget flight or a mistake fare.

Make sure your company data is safe wherever you go. With realVPN, you can protect your data whether you're browsing on your office internet or conferencing on public Wi-Fi. All it takes is the press of a button to activate RealVPN privacy protocols.

Even if you're an experienced traveler, there's always more to learn. Brush up on useful travel tips in the Complete 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle. This 79-hour e-learning course gives you video lessons full of essential travel information, and it's yours for life.

Prepare for a lifetime of travel.

Get the most out of your business trips by learning the language, protecting your identity, maximizing your costs, and knowing what you're doing.

Until June 11, get the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle on sale for $159.99 (reg. $2,327) with code VACATION20. That's the best price online, too.

Prices subject to change.