Find Cheap Flights and Learn New Languages With This $160 Deal Get Rosetta Stone, a VPN, and more in this Father's Day deal.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, travel may just be an essential part of your role. Trondent Development Corp reports that Americans take more than 400 million business trips every year. Even while in the air, there are things you can do to maximize your productivity, efficiency, and security while traveling.

When you get the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle, you get a set of apps and e-learning opportunities that can help you speak new languages, navigate the intricacies of domestic and international travel at a low price, and even keep your data safe. Get the full bundle on sale for Father's Day for just $159.99 (reg. $2,327) with code VACATION20. Sale ends June 11 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Become a master traveler.

Whether you're negotiating a deal with an international business partner or ordering lunch in another country, knowing another language may be an essential skill for some business owners. If you want help becoming fluent, try Rosetta Stone. This bundle comes with a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone, including instruction and resources for learning 24 separate languages. Practice your pronunciation, vocabulary, writing, and more in Spanish, French, Dutch, Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, Irish, Japanese, and many other languages.

If you're roaming the globe, make sure you aren't wasting time searching for flights or wasting money on full-price seats. Dollar Flight Club Premium automatically searches for low-cost flights leaving airports you select. You'll get an instant alert when it finds a budget flight or a mistake fare.

Make sure your company data is safe wherever you go. With realVPN, you can protect your data whether you're browsing on your office internet or conferencing on public Wi-Fi. All it takes is the press of a button to activate RealVPN privacy protocols.

Even if you're an experienced traveler, there's always more to learn. Brush up on useful travel tips in the Complete 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle. This 79-hour e-learning course gives you video lessons full of essential travel information, and it's yours for life.

Prepare for a lifetime of travel.

Get the most out of your business trips by learning the language, protecting your identity, maximizing your costs, and knowing what you're doing.

Until June 11, get the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle on sale for $159.99 (reg. $2,327) with code VACATION20. That's the best price online, too.

Prices subject to change.

Wavy Line
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.
Lock
I Helped Grow 4 Unicorns Over 10 Years That Generated $18 Billion in Online Revenues. Here's What I've Learned.
Lock
Want to Break Bad Habits and Supercharge Your Business? Use This Technique.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Lock
Don't Have Any Clients But Need Customer Testimonials? Follow These 3 Tricks To Boost Your Rep.
Why Are Some Wines More Expensive Than Others? A Top Winemaker Gives a Full-Bodied Explanation.

Related Topics

Flying Lifestyle Airfare Languages E-learning

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

Daymond John Slams 'Shark Tank' Contestants With Restraining Order: 'It Is Unfortunate That It Has Come to This'

Bubba's Q boneless ribs first appeared on Season 5 of the hit ABC show.

By Emily Rella
Business News

California Woman Arrested For $60 Million Postal Service Scam

Lijuan "Angela" Chen faces two charges that each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

By Emily Rella
Real Estate

Few Industries Are Better for First-Time Investors Than Real Estate. Here Are 4 Proven Ways to Make a Profit.

It's hard to overlook real estate's obvious advantages when it comes to investing. If you're venturing into this investment for the first time, here are some strategies to be the smartest investor that you can be.

By Ari Chazanas
Science & Technology

Is AI Killing Our Work Ethic and Purpose? A Balanced Perspective on Harnessing the Full Potential of Generative AI

Despite its popularity, human expertise and judgment remain essential in leveraging the complete potential of generative AI.

By Dmitry Bagrov
Business News

A Wegmans Employee Allegedly Stole Over $500,000 from the Company

Alicia Torres pleaded guilty to crimes carried out over nine years while working at Wegmans in Webster, New York.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Starting a Business

Ask Marc | Free Business Advice Session with the Co-Founder of Netflix

Get free business advice during our next Ask Marc, live Q&A, on 6/21/23 at 3 p.m. EDT. You don't want to miss it—send in your questions now.

By Entrepreneur Staff