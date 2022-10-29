Gear up for Next Summer with a Prime-Like Deal on This Road Trip Essential

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are planners because people who think ahead often get the best deals. This year, you might have missed out on Amazon's second Prime Day since it came and went so quickly. But that doesn't mean you missed out on your chance to save on a variety of great products.

Igloo Essentials

If you've been wanting to do a road trip next summer, now's the perfect time to make the first step in your preparations because the SUV Car Tent is available in our special collection of overstocked deals. You can score major savings on this outdoor camping car tent and more now through October 31.

This oversized tent is 6.5'x6.5' and is designed to work with hatchbacks, SUVs, station wagons, minivans, trucks, and any other car with a tailgate that swings up. It becomes an extension of your vehicle, giving you a waterproof, windproof, UV-proof, triple-layered shelter in the outdoors that sets up in a matter of minutes. It's like having a living room in addition to your bedroom when you're stopped at the campsite for the night.

This tent has four bugproof sides and is made with 210D silver-infused coating to dissipate heat from the sun, keeping you cool even on the hottest days. Plus, extra waterproofing layers on the ceiling, seams, and the floor will allow you to actually enjoy those summer storms and not cower inside. When you're done at the campsite, the tent folds up into a 3'x3' storable carrying case that's designed to fit on roof racks or in trunks or trailers. So, whether you're road tripping, tailgating, or setting up at the beach for the day, this tent has you covered.

It's never too early to start planning next summer. From now through October 31, you can get the SUV Car Tent for 26 percent off $269 at just $199.99 — no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.