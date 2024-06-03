Get All Access for $5/mo

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Wine has long been a great tool for keeping up with business conversations and relationships. For entrepreneurs and business leaders with a range of partners, qualified leads, and employees with whom you have important relationships, consider this limited opportunity to save on some premium vino.

For a limited time only, you can get 15 bottles of red, white, or mixed wines from Swirl Wine Shop for $69 (reg. $225), shipping not included. Each standard 750ml bottle features a premium varietal.

The Red Favorites Collection that would be sourced in this bundle features wine made from juicy red berries with notes of cherry and chocolate. The variety of reds available via Swirl Wind Shop comes from countries like South Africa and Spain.

The Crisp White Collection features Chardonnays plus additional blends. These light, refreshing wines are perfect to get and give out with summer freshly upon us.

Buyers can also opt for the Red, White, and Rose Collection, which lets you dole out the bottles to friends and work-related folks based on their tastes, the time of year, and anything else you might consider.

Discover how Swirl Wine Shop earned an average rating of 4.6/5 stars on Trustpilot. While you can, make sure to save on what could be considered a business development investment with this special deal.

Remember that for a limited time only, you can get 15 bottles of red, white, or mixed wines from Swirl Wine Shop for $69 (reg. $225) (shipping is not included, and that costs $39.95 at redemption).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
