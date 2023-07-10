Get 15 Bottles of Wine for Just $4 Each During Deal Days This deal on wine is too good to miss.

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Summer is a great time to take a moment to reflect on all of your good work over the past year. And a great way to do that is with a tasty glass of wine with friends.

During our version of Prime Day, we're tipping a glass to all of you wine connoisseur entrepreneurs by offering 15 bottles of wine for just $59.97. That is, so long as you order before 11:59 p.m. PT on July 14.

You can choose between 15 bottles of red, white, or a mixed bunch, depending on your tastes and preferences. Regardless of what you choose, you'll get a sophisticated collection of wines that will pair nicely with all kinds of meals and all kinds of entertaining evenings.

The red collection features 15 wines from as far as South Africa and Spain, including three wines each from Messrs. & Co., Gable & Plain, Bocina Syrah, Laurel Bull, and Dos Zapatos.

The white collection features wines from Australia, France, Chile, Argentina, and California, and includes three each of Skysong Pinot Grigio, Doe's Run White Wine Blend, Côté Ombragé Bordeaux, Bow & Baker Wine Company White, and Florette Grove Cellars White Wine Blend.

Finally, the mixed set includes an assortment of some of these wines, plus three Rosés.

Now through July 14, indulge in a beautiful collection of wine with this special offer during Deal Days:

Prices subject to change.

A Majority of Workers Despise Annoying Corporate Buzzwords. So Why Do We Keep Using Them?
The Real Reason You Procrastinate and Expert Strategies to Overcoming It
Queen Latifah Says Female Leaders Must Do These Four Things If They Want to Succeed
'We Want To Do It Differently': Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk Continue Feud as Meta Launches 'Threads'
Naming and Trademarking Your Franchise Business
Want to Make Money as a Freelancer? Avoid This Mistake That Can Cost You Clients.

