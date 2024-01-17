Get a Lifetime of Curiosity Stream Documentaries for $169.97 Save 57%, this week only.

While it's said that as many as 30% of entrepreneurs only finish high school, it's clear when you hear about the reading habits of someone like Warren Buffet that lifelong learning is a must for successful business people. The more you learn and understand the world, the more context you'll have for potential new business opportunities, reading the markets, and more. As an aid to lifelong learning, you can get a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream's Standard Plan for just $169.97 (reg. $399) through 11:59 PM PT on January 21 — a best-of-web price.

Curiosity Stream comes from Discovery Communications founder John Hendrix, and it's rated 4.7/5 stars on average on the App Store. Its strong reputation is backed by a wide selection of critically acclaimed documentaries on a wide range of interesting topics.

Curiosity Stream is also home to a stellar selection of series. Some of the most popular ones include:

  • Engineering the Future
  • The History of Home
  • Out of the Cradle
  • Into the Jungle
  • Autonomy
  • Polar Bears

On top of its stellar programming and neat features like downloadable content for offline viewing, Curiosity Stream is also a player in the original content game, having won an Emmy Award for its production of Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places.

Secure an entertaining and educational resource to keep your business mind sharp and aware for a lifetime to come, especially while this fantastic subscription is available at a discounted rate.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on January 21, you can get a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream's Standard Plan for a best-of-web price of just $169.97 (reg. $399).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
