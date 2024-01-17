Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While it's said that as many as 30% of entrepreneurs only finish high school, it's clear when you hear about the reading habits of someone like Warren Buffet that lifelong learning is a must for successful business people. The more you learn and understand the world, the more context you'll have for potential new business opportunities, reading the markets, and more. As an aid to lifelong learning, you can get a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream's Standard Plan for just $169.97 (reg. $399) through 11:59 PM PT on January 21 — a best-of-web price.

Curiosity Stream comes from Discovery Communications founder John Hendrix, and it's rated 4.7/5 stars on average on the App Store. Its strong reputation is backed by a wide selection of critically acclaimed documentaries on a wide range of interesting topics.

Curiosity Stream is also home to a stellar selection of series.

Engineering the Future

The History of Home

Out of the Cradle

Into the Jungle

Autonomy

Polar Bears

On top of its stellar programming and neat features like downloadable content for offline viewing, Curiosity Stream is also a player in the original content game, having won an Emmy Award for its production of Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places.

