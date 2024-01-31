Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While you might be out there trying to stay positive while looking for work or accomplishing a specific goal, rewriting your resume and cover letter over and over will become tiring and even frustrating. Use technology to your advantage.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on February 4th, you can get a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder for just $29.97 (reg. $468). This intuitive platform features an AI writing tool and an ATS-friendly resume builder designed to help users apply for jobs twice as fast as they would without it.

This AI Resume Builder enables you to create and customize sections of your resume with just a few clicks. It can design and hold multiple resumes for a single user for different job profiles, and the platform allows you to easily link to social accounts on platforms like LinkedIn, GitHub, and even Portfolio.

In addition to auto-completing your documents, the AI resume builder will use its Grammarly integration and Markdown shortcut to offer robust editing. You can also use its advanced design controls to add color, adjust spacing, and make your resume the exact representation of yourself that you want.

This plan includes up to ten resume creations each month, up to 50 downloads each month, CV improvement tips, and unlimited AI resume writing. Discover what drove this user to describe this as a "great way to develop a professional resume."

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on February 4th, you can get a lifetime subscription to AI Resume Builder for the best-of-web price of $29.97 (reg. $468).

