Get a Lifetime Subscription to This Documentary Streaming Service for $169 and Learn on Your Own Time

Bring learning-on-demand to your business with this best-of-web price on Curiosity Stream.

Running a business is more than a full-time job. A recent study found that 33% of business owners reported working more than 50 hours per week, with 25% also saying they tend to work more than 60 hours every week, which doesn't leave much time for rest or pursuing outside interests. That's where Curiosity Stream comes in.

This high-quality non-fiction streaming service is the world's leading factual entertainment company. It lets you combine your leisure time with education, so you can still pursue your interests while recovering from the day's stress. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream is only $169.

Sit back and browse an expansive library of content that's constantly growing. See if you can find inspiration for your next venture by watching collections of documentaries about the most significant technological innovations of recent years. Suppose you want to pack some learning into a busy schedule. In that case, you could even try some of Curiosity Stream's bite-sized courses on topics as diverse as organic chemistry, world history, psychology, economics, statistics, entrepreneurship, and more.

You aren't just limited to watching documentaries at home. Curiosity Stream lets you watch on multiple devices at the same time. Curiosity Stream could even be a pleasant way to keep everyone happy and engaged, as there are kid-safe collections. The service has 13 million subscribers already. And one verified buyer wrote, "Great quality and safe education channel. I got the subscription as part of my children's homeschool program...."

A lifetime supply of documentaries could be an asset to you and your business. Get a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream HD Plan on sale for $169 (reg. $250). That's the best price online, but it may not last long.

