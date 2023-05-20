Get a Limited-Time Deal on Rosetta Stone Before Your Summer Travels Learn the language of your destination before your summer travels.

If you're traveling abroad for business or pleasure this summer, you probably already know it's a good idea to learn the language of your destination. It's much easier to navigate new places when you don't have to struggle with language barriers, especially if you're trying to do business.

Now is a great time to start learning a new language because for a limited time, we're offering a special discount on The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone. This two-part bundle includes lifetime subscriptions to both Rosetta Stone and StackSkills Unlimited, so you can commit to learning something new every day this summer and beyond. Use coupon code ROSETTA10 to get it for $170.99 for a limited time.

Rosetta Stone is the world's leading language-learning app, trusted by top international organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor, and winner of PC Mag's Editors' Choice Award for five straight years. The intuitive, award-winning training method will have you reading, writing, and speaking new languages in a matter of weeks.

You'll start by matching words with images, just like how you learned your native language as a child, and work your way up to phrases and conversations by leveraging Rosetta Stone's interactive software and proprietary speech-recognition technology, TruAccent™.

In addition to learning a new language, you'll also be able to fully commit to your overall education, as well. StackSkills Unlimited gives you access to a library of more than 1,000 courses from 350 of the web's top instructors, covering topics as diverse as graphic design and marketing to IT, coding, and more.

Commit to learning something new this summer. For a limited time, you can get the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone for just $170.99 (reg. $900) when you use promo code ROSETTA10.

Prices subject to change.

