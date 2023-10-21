Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The holiday season may be the worst time of year to be laid off, and mass layoffs are continuing this year according to TechCrunch. The outlet reported there's already been 224,000 job losses this year, though the tech world has been largely immune.

If you're among the unlucky or simply looking to switch careers to the world of tech, you're going to need to enhance your resume. And since it's 2023, there's now a high-tech way to do that — introducing Resoume AI, an assistant resumé writer. Through October 23, you can score a lifetime subscription to this handy helper for just $29.97 (reg. $180).

Embrace the power of AI for a practical purpose with Resoume. This AI-powered tool can help you get ahead of other prospective applicants, by ensuring your resumé and cover letter are looking their best. This easy-to-use builder works on your device, importing all your info from LinkedIn and designing a resumé build to stand out. And you can rest assured it's ATS-ready (application tracking system), so it won't fall to the bottom of the pile. Customizable themes, fonts, and colors help make it your own, too.

Need something beyond just a resumé? Resoume can also prepare portfolios to show off your best work in your field, or it can draft a captivating cover letter that gets you noticed. And you'll see the results in real time thanks to the analytics it provides, which show how many visitors they receive.

Get a leg up on competitors with a lifetime subscription to the Resoume AI assistant resumé writer, now $29.97 (reg. $180), with no coupon code required until October 23 at 11:59pm Pacific.

