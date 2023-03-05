Get Ready to Take Your Business Global with These $109.99 Translation Earbuds

These earbuds were featured this year at CES.

By Entrepreneur Store

If you want to grow your business even more, the natural next step may be to start expanding internationally. Up to 75% of the world doesn't speak English, but that doesn't have to stop you. With a pair of Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds, you can translate over 37 languages in an instant.

These earbuds were featured at this year's Consumer Electronic Show, and they've won prestigious awards and distinctions like the CES and Red Dot awards. So if you want to carry a few dozen languages in your pocket, grab a pair while they're only $109.99 (reg. $220).

You don't need to learn another language to work with an international business partner. Just use a pair of earbuds instead. The Myman CLIK S could help you understand and communicate with individuals and groups of speakers in Arabic, Turkish, Thai, Chinese, German, Japanese, Spanish, French, and more.

Download the MyJuno app onto your Android or iOS device, and pick the language you're using and the language you need to translate. When you speak, you'll hold down a button in your earbud to provide an immediate audible translation on your phone. When your conversation partner needs to talk, they'll speak into your phone. A translation plays in your earbuds and displays on the app screen for you to read.

If you need to decompress after a long work day, you can also use your translator earbuds to listen to music or make calls. A single charge could get you up to 10 hours of use, and you can store up to two full recharges on the carrying case.

Get a pair of Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds on sale for $109.99 (reg. $220) until March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
