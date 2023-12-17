Get the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle Featuring Rosetta Stone for $160 Here's a holiday idea: Give the gift of learning for life.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

If you're running out of ideas for last-minute holiday gifts, we are here to help you out. Thinking about entrepreneurs and their endless thirst for knowledge, we believe that something educational might be ideal to get as a gift for your peers, collaborators, co-workers, employers, and employees. One great example is the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone, which is on sale this holiday for just $159.97 (reg. $849) with code ROSETTA. This deal runs through Christmas Day only.

At the top of the bundle, Rosetta Stone is a recognizable and respected name in the world of language learning. It has been offering helpful and reliable language-learning courses for people to enjoy at home for more than 27 years. In that time, it has gained the trust of well-known organizations, including TripAdvisor and NASA. It offers bite-sized lessons that can easily fit into a busy schedule and a speech recognition technology that can help with pronunciation.

Valued at $450 on its own, the lifetime StackSkills membership features access to more than 1,000 e-learning courses on a wide range of relevant and contemporary topics in tech, finance, and creativity. The membership adds over 50 new courses each month and comes with exciting course certifications, progress tracking, and the best instructors on the web.

This limited-time, exclusive deal represents an easy and fast way to get a last-minute holiday gift that will resonate with someone in an ongoing and positive way.

Through December 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone on sale for just $159.97 (reg. $849) with code ROSETTA.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Personal Improvement Lifestyle Personal Growth Languages E-learning Learn languages

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Navigate PDFs Easier on Mac or Windows for Only $39.99

This PDF Reader allows you to create, edit within existing files, annotate, merge, convert, compress, and perform many other actions.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Year-End Checklist — How Small Business Owners Can Finish 2023 Strong

Here's what to focus on to ensure your small business finishes the year strong and is prepared for the upcoming year.

By Sharon Miller
Living

This Book Summary App Is Now $49.97 for Life with No Shipping Required

No time to shop? This can make the perfect holiday gift.

By Entrepreneur Store
Branding

Don't "Shake Off" These 5 Business, Brand and Legal Lessons From Taylor Swift

Whether you're a fan of her music or not, Taylor Swift's success is undeniable. Here are five business lessons learned from Taylor Swift.

By Brian T. Edmondson, Esq.
Making a Change

Unlock Lifetime Access to a Library of 1,000+ E-learning Courses for Just $19.97

Regularly $600, you can get StackSkills Unlimited courses for a great deal this holiday season.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.