Do you want to get a head start on your 2024 resolutions? As a busy entrepreneur, the holiday season can be a great time to start thinking of how you can improve yourself. And if learning a new language will be on your list (like most Americans, according to The List), there's a fantastic deal on a lifetime, pay-once Babbel subscription ahead of Black Friday.

Whether you want to gift it to a loved one or keep it for yourself, this lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning comes complete with 14 different languages to dig into. And just in time for the season of giving, you can score it here for the exclusive price of $149.97 — $450 off the usual price — through November 16, with no coupon code required.

Give the gift of language learning with Babbel. This handy learning platform allows you to learn on the go, fitting it in during your free time thanks to their convenient 10- to 15-minute lessons. And with 14 languages available to choose from, the learning can continue forever with this lifetime subscription.

Babbel wisely utilizes a conversational focus so you can learn how to converse quickly on practical topics you'll really use, like travel, food, business, and family. Its speech recognition technology also ensures you improve your pronunciation and allows you to speak confidently while abroad.

Don't miss your chance to score this low price on a highly rated platform with a 4.5/5 star rating on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store.

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for the exclusively low price of only $149.97 (reg. $599) through November 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, with no coupon code required.

