Hit the Trail with This 8-in-1 Maglight and Save During Our Version of Prime Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs aren't always venturing into caves or constantly looking to shore up their survival kit, but our Deal Days event — our version of Prime Day — features discounts on all kinds of things to help you indulge your hobbies, from earbuds to golf equipment.

WonderCube

If you're an outdoorsy person, you might want to consider this 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight, which is on sale for an extra 10 percent off at just $19.99 (reg. $29) now through October 12th.

Don't be fooled by this keychain flashlight's size; it packs a mighty punch. The ultra-portable rechargeable device dispenses 800 lumens of illumination at max power (30x brighter than your phone), with four adjustable brightness levels to meet your lighting needs whether you're on the trail or on the road at night. You can keep it on your keychain, backpack, or on any metal surface thanks to the magnetic coating. It's waterproof, dust-proof, and lasts for up to 3.5 hours of lighting on a single charge, so it's more than durable enough to head out on your outdoor adventures with you.

In addition to a flashlight, this clever tool is also a bottle opener, carabiner, and a folding kickstand to give you absolute utility when traveling, hiking, camping, or fishing. If you're in need of a handy addition to your everyday carry that will help you navigate city life as well as life on the trail, this clever device has all of your needs covered.

Take advantage of Deal Days to save on things for your hobbies as well as your professional life. Until October 12, you can get the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight for 24 percent off $29 at just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.