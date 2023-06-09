Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever experienced doubts about your own abilities or felt out of place among successful individuals? Do feelings of inadequacy persist even when external evidence suggests competency or success? If so, then know that this sensation is known as "imposter syndrome," first described by psychologists Pauline Rose and Suzanne Imes over four decades ago.

Young entrepreneurs navigating this exceptionally dynamic field can find this phenomenon incredibly challenging. However, remember that such struggles are normal for many, as studies show that 84% of entrepreneurs are faced with this. As someone who began their entrepreneurial journey at 20 years old, I am no stranger to feeling outclassed or underprepared when compared with more seasoned professionals. But embracing these moments can help foster growth within oneself — don't let mere self-doubts hinder personal triumphs.

Imposter syndrome can significantly hinder the personal and professional growth of young entrepreneurs. A lack of confidence and second-guessing themselves can paralyze decision-making processes and impede progress. It becomes a barrier to networking and building relationships, as the fear of being perceived as inexperienced or fraudulent can limit their interactions.

To overcome imposter syndrome, it is essential for young entrepreneurs to adopt effective strategies.

Here are some of the strategies that helped me beat the beast of imposter syndrome:

Recognize the signs

Imposter syndrome can manifest in different ways, such as self-doubt, perfectionism, procrastination, overwork, underpricing, avoiding feedback or praise or feeling like an outsider. If you notice any of these signs in yourself, acknowledge them, and name them as imposter syndrome. Don't let them define you or your work.

Celebrate your achievements

One of the reasons why imposter syndrome thrives is because we tend to downplay or dismiss our accomplishments. We think they are not enough, that we got lucky, or that anyone could have done them. But that's not true. You put in a lot of effort and worked hard for your achievements, and you deserve to be proud of them. Make a clear list of your successes, big and small, and review it regularly — say every week, monthly or quarterly (I prefer to do mine once weekly). Share your successes with someone you trust and who supports you. Celebrate your wins, and give yourself credit for them.

Reframe your failures

Another reason imposter syndrome persists is that we tend to magnify or dwell on our failures. We think they are proof that we are not good enough, that we don't belong, or that we are doomed to fail again. But that's not true either. Failures are inevitable and normal in entrepreneurship. They are not a reflection of your worth or potential in any way. They are opportunities to learn and grow. Instead of beating yourself up for your mistakes, ask yourself what you can learn from them and how you can improve next time. Failures are a stepping stone to your success.

Seek feedback and support

Imposter syndrome can make us feel isolated and alone. We think we are the only ones who feel this way or that we have to hide our feelings from others. But that's not healthy or helpful. Imposter syndrome thrives in secrecy and silence. It shrinks in the light of honesty and connection. Don't be afraid to reach out to others who understand what you're going through and who can offer you constructive feedback and support. Find a mentor, a coach, a peer group or a friend who can help you see yourself more objectively and positively.

Embrace your uniqueness

Imposter syndrome can make us feel inadequate and insecure. We think we have to be like someone else, fit into a certain mold or follow a certain path to be successful. But that's not true at all. You are unique and valuable as you are. You have something to offer that no one else can. You have your own voice, your own style, your own vision. Embrace your uniqueness, and let it shine through your work.

Building a supportive network

Surrounding oneself with positive influences is key to combating imposter syndrome. Seeking mentorship from individuals who have experienced similar challenges can provide valuable insights and encouragement. Joining entrepreneurial communities and networks fosters connections with like-minded individuals and creates opportunities for collaboration and shared experiences.

Overcoming imposter syndrome as a young entrepreneur is an ongoing process. By recognizing and understanding the causes and triggers, entrepreneurs can implement effective strategies to regain confidence and overcome self-doubt. Cultivating a positive mindset, celebrating achievements, seeking support and building a supportive network are essential steps on this journey. Remember, success as a young entrepreneur is not measured by the absence of self-doubt, but rather by the ability to push through it and believe in one's capabilities. Embrace the challenges, take one step at a time, and trust in your journey to reach your entrepreneurial goals.