You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

How to Stay Productive While Working From Home Try this productivity tip to improve focus and motivation.

By Ben Angel

entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While some people prefer remote work to going into an office, many of us struggle with productivity when working from home. In this video, Ben Angel describes a motivation technique that can help you stay on-task and reduce stress.

Angel explains how researchers found that leveraging the internal reward systems of test subjects resulted in productivity gains. To trigger your internal reward system, Angel recommends rewarding yourself for completing projects, big or small.

Start by identifying and writing out your goals. Angel recommends keeping a journal or using task management software to list your projects and due dates. Next to each, list a reward you'll enjoy when you complete the project.

A few examples of rewards you could give yourself:

  • Clocking out of work an hour early to spend time with family
  • Ordering takeout food
  • Watching a movie you have not had time to see

Don't reward yourself until you've completed each project. If necessary, keep yourself accountable by enlisting the help of friends or family or by posting to social media. But do celebrate daily successes to maintain momentum and stay motivated.

Angel also recommends organizing your day before you start work, breaking the workday into 30- or 60-minute increments to compartmentalize projects and reduce stress.

Less stress and proper nutrition, Angel says, will help fuel the brain, keep feelings of overwhelm in check and improve productivity.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book, Unstoppable, today.

Related: Why You're Having Vivid Dreams, and How Some Sleep Supplements Can Trigger Nightmares
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Ben Angel

How to Start a 'Million Dollar' Morning Routine

3 New Ways to Develop Laser-Like Focus

You're Not Lazy — You're Burnt Out. Here Are The 5 Warning Signs.

Unleash Unshakable Confidence in 7 Days: The Neuroscience-Backed Blueprint

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

AI Will Radically Transform the Workplace — Here's How HR Teams Can Prepare for It

HR intrapreneurs are emerging as key drivers of AI reskilling, thoughtful organizational restructuring and ethical integration, shaping an inclusive future where technology enhances both efficiency and employee development.

By Alex Goryachev
Business News

Some Costco Stores Are Now Selling a Frozen Item That Looks Just Like a Trader Joe's Fan Favorite

The Frozen Kimbap is a Trader Joe's cult favorite, and now a version can be found at Costco, too.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

He Took His Side Hustle Full-Time After Being Laid Off From Meta in 2023 — Now He Earns About $200,000 a Year: 'Sweet, Sweet Irony'

When Scott Goodfriend moved from Los Angeles to New York City, he became "obsessed" with the city's culinary offerings — and saw a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Health & Wellness

How This Millionaire Investor Overcame Opioid Addiction to Become the World's Fastest Marathoner Over 50

Ken Rideout shares five invaluable lessons for achieving peak performance physically and mentally.

By Jon Bier
Marketing

Why This One Unique Marketing Approach is the Key to Business Growth

Adopting this approach now will help you succeed and see consistent, measurable growth over the long term.

By Slava Bogdan
Business News

Taylor Swift Is Making Vinyl Cool Again — and Profitable. Here's How Her Surprise Double Album Is Bringing Back the Old-School Medium.

One in every 15 vinyl records sold in the U.S. last year was by Taylor Swift.

By Sherin Shibu