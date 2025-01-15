Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than 20% of small-business owners last year said that increasing prices is the biggest challenge they face. If finding quality goods within your budget has become an even greater priority, you may want to consider signing up for a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership, which includes a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card. You'll save big on far more than groceries.

Costco offers such a wide variety of merchandise that it can be a one-stop shop for many of your shopping needs, saving you from running numerous errands all over town. You'll find high-quality products offered at impressive value and incredible customer service. Best of all, everything is sold with Costco's 100% Satisfaction Guarantee of a full refund if you aren't happy with your purchase.

If you've never had a Costco membership, or yours expired more than 18 months ago, you can get a year of fantastic savings on thousands of products from famous brands for only $65. Within two weeks of redeeming this offer, the $45 card will be emailed directly to you. If you don't see it in your mailbox, then be sure to check your spam or junk folder. As the Primary Member, you can also get one of these free household cards for everyone over 16 years old who lives at the same address.

Although you have until June 30, 2025, to qualify for this promotion by redeeming your membership, you are encouraged to do so within 30 days of purchasing it. Any Costco membership counter can issue your new membership card, and there are hundreds of locations to choose from, making it easy to find one wherever you may be. This Gold Star Membership is valid for one year at all Costco locations worldwide and at Costco.com.

Get a Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership plus a $45 Digital Costco Shop Card today for just $65.

StackSocial prices are subject to change.