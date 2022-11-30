Last Chance to Get $300 off This Top Language-Learning Software for Cyber Monday

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The working world is changing all the time, but one thing that seems here to stay in some capacity is flexible work. With so many people adopting digital nomad lifestyles, there has never been a better time to indulge your wanderlust. And if you want to travel, it makes sense to learn a new language.

Babbel is the world's top-grossing language-learning app, with more than ten million users worldwide, and you can currently get it for 60% off, no coupon needed. But that's coming to an end when the extended Cyber Monday offer closes at 11:59 p.m. Pacific on November 30—and the overall cost of Babbel is increasing, including the usual sale price. That means this is your last chance to get a lifetime of Babbel at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel uses a straightforward, conversation-focused curriculum to help you learn to speak a new language in as little as one month. Through bite-sized lessons you can take in 10 to 15 minutes, you'll be able to converse confidently about practical topics like transportation, shopping, dining, and more. Speech recognition technology helps you improve your pronunciation while personalized review sessions allow you to target improvement areas, whether you're a complete beginner or already a somewhat advanced speaker. Plus, you can always sync your progress to study offline.

Babbel has earned 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store because customers love it, and critics agree. Babbel was named Fast Company's "most innovative company in education," and The Next Web calls it "one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere."

Since Cyber Monday has been extended, it's your last chance to save $300 on lifetime access to all 14 languages in the Babbel library. But act fast because this deal ends tonight—and could sell out before then. Grab Babbel Language Learning for just $199 (reg. $499) for one last time.

