Learn a New Language and More for Life with This 20% Discount This bundle deal features lifetime access to Rosetta Stone and StackSkills Unlimited.

Continued learning and education can only benefit entrepreneurs and businesses looking for growth. For example, if you pick up a new language, you open yourself up to a world of new potential business. Studying things that you work directly with, like marketing tools and tech advancements, can also go a long way for your business in more ways than can be explored in a sentence.

For a streamlined ongoing educational resource that's on sale, The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone and StackSkills is on sale for just $151.99 (reg. $849) with code ENJOY20. This limited-time deal runs through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT only.

This bundle includes lifetime access to Rosetta Stone and StackSkills. Rosetta Stone has been a leading language-learning tool for nearly three decades. A PC Magazine Editor's Choice Award winner, it can teach you any of the 25 languages included on the platform. It helps users hone in on better pronunciation with its TruAccent™ speech recognition technology while offering studies on helpful conversation topics like shopping, ordering food, and more.

The bundle also features a lifetime subscription to StackSkills, which is an e-learning platform with over 1,000 courses on subjects ranging from tech to finance, digital marketing, AI, and more. This hub of helpful learning experiences receives new updates every month to keep things fresh, making it an invaluable resource for marketers and entrepreneurs looking to stay on the cutting edge.

Through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT only, The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone and StackSkills is on sale for just $151.99 (reg. $849) with code ENJOY20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
