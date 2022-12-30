Learn a New Language, Get Inexpensive Flights, and More
This travel bundle can make it easier to see the world in 2023.
If you'll be spending more time traveling in 2023, for work or for play, it's time to start thinking about your plans. With global inflation impacting airfares and prices abroad, you owe it to yourself to be as prepared as possible when traveling the world.
That's where the World Traveler Bundle comes in. This package deal combines lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone, Matt's Flights, and the Complete 2022 Travel Hacker Bundle to help you get the most out of all of your adventures in the coming year.
First off, Rosetta Stone can help you learn the language before you get to your destination. Trusted for three decades by international organizations like NASA and TripAdvisor, Rosetta Stone's proprietary speech recognition and award-winning curriculum is a proven way to learn 24 languages (one at a time). You'll develop your command of your chosen language as you learn to read, write, understand, and speak about things like shopping, ordering, navigating, and more. It's an efficient way to iron out the phrases you need to know before you get there.
Matt's Flights can help you save money on airfare by sending you multiple flight deals from your home airport every single week. You'll also get an unlimited number of custom search requests to guarantee the cheapest airfare when it comes time to travel. Personal 1-on-1 flight and travel planning support from Matt is also available.
Finally, the Complete 2022 Travel Hacker Bundle can help you learn how to take advantage of points programs, earn money while traveling abroad, and more.
Travel like a pro this coming year. For a limited time, you can get everything included in The World Traveler Bundle for just $159.20 with code TRAVEL20 through December 31. That's less than the price of Rosetta Stone alone.
Prices subject to change.
