Learn American Sign Language for Just $19.99 in 2023

Everybody needs to find ways to relax and unwind from time to time, which is why finding a hobby is especially valuable for stressed-out entrepreneurs. Of course, some hobbies are more useful than others, but during our Same You, New Hobby promotion, you can learn a new hobby that can also help you make gains in your business's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Now through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on January 9, you can get The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle for just $19.99 (96% off!). That way, you can learn ASL on your own time.

The bundle includes 13 courses taught by Intellezy Learning (4.4/5 star instructor rating) and Able Lingo (4.7/5 star rating). Designed for beginners, you'll start your education by learning the basic ASL alphabet, colors, animals, and more, and learn how to use ASL in day-to-day situations. Next, you'll learn how to use ASL for business, focusing on business-related terminology and expressions and understanding numbers, basic structure, and beyond.

As you progress through the coursework, you'll practice pronouns and vocabulary, fingerspelling exercises, adjectives, action verbs, animals, numbers, and more. In addition, there is coursework designed to help you tell stories, describe personality traits, and discuss emotions in ASL. You'll discover everyday phrases that simplify how you communicate with hard-of-hearing individuals while still mastering your technique. Before you know it, you'll be able to communicate in ASL and have a ton of fun doing it.

Verified buyer Raphael raves, "This is a great bundle. I just started, and I already learned quite a lot."

Pick up a hobby that will pay dividends for your DEI initiatives. Now through January 9, grab The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle while it's on sale for just $19.99 with no coup[ons needed.

