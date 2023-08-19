Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you want to learn a new language, American Sign Language (ASL) may be the most practical decision. Measuring the number of people who use ASL in the U.S. and Canada is difficult, but recent estimates published by Oxford University Press suggest there are half a million or more people who use it.

That's a large population of potential dedicated workers, loyal customers, and profitable business partners you may never be able to connect with if you cannot use sign language. If you want to learn American Sign Language on your own time, the 2023 American Sign Language Mastery Super Bundle gives you 97 hours of material, starting at the most basic introduction and expanding to more advanced skills. Plus, it's on sale for only $29.97.

Learn American Sign Language for business.

This bundle takes a practical approach toward showing users how to sign. If you're an absolute beginner, you may want to start with ASL: The ABCs and Fingerspelling Mania. That way, if there are any essential terms that aren't covered in other courses, you can still spell your way through new vocabulary. You may not know the sign for a printer, but if you can spell it, you can sign it.

Later courses give you a blend of basic signs, quizzes, and simple statements. Courses like First 500+ Basic Signs are as much a primer of the language as they are a way to begin using it almost immediately. Other courses cover vocabulary related to occupations, food, and useful nouns. And once you're proficient, you can start learning new things on your own.

Become an ASL expert on your own time.

If you want to learn ASL, you don't have to wait for a formal class. Get the 2023 American Sign Language Mastery Super Bundle for just $29.97.

