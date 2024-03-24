Learn ASL with This Bundle, Just $40 Through March 24 Learning American Sign Language can open up your mind and business potential, and this bundle makes it easy with 55 hours of content on the alphabet, essential phrases, and more.

Learning American Sign Language (ASL) can help connect you to an entire population of people, which is the benefit of picking up any language. Looking at it from a personal perspective, this can enrich relationships and forge connections that would otherwise be unknown.

From a business perspective, these same benefits are undeniably attractive. For entrepreneurs looking to grow, ASL courses could be an interesting avenue, especially while they're so affordable.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 24, you can get the Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle on sale for just $39.97 (reg. $609). This bundle features 21 courses and nearly 60 hours of content that, when reviewed and studied properly, can help you learn the ASL manual alphabet and tons more through classes on topics like dialogues, food vocabulary, antonyms, fingerspelling, and much more.

One of the more popular courses in the bundle, ASL: 32 Essential Phrases, features breakdowns on how to learn these important signs properly, how to sign words in phrases correctly with the correct hand shape and position to avoid miscommunications, how to use facial expressions to communicate "yes" and "no," plus a whole lot more. Students rate this course an average of 4.7/5 stars.

Each course in this unique and educational bundle is taught by Abe Lingo, an American Sign Language teacher with an average rating of 4.85 stars. He is certified in TESOL and TEFL, and he has a history of successfully teaching ASL online for many years.

Through 11:59 PM PT on March 24, you can get The Ultimate Learn American Sign Language Bundle on sale for just $39.97 (reg. $609).

