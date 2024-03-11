⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Learn Spanish, French, German, and More with This $149.97 App Get access to 14 languages and a lifetime to learn them.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

If your business only communicates with customers in English, you might be missing out on a huge portion of the population. As many as 66 million U.S. citizens don't speak English at home, and you could be missing a chance to direct your marketing, outreach, and other materials to potential customers in the language they're most comfortable with.

Hiring a professional translator is a considerable investment, but there are other options. You could also start learning a new language yourself using Babbel Language Learning. This language-learning app gives you short language lessons that you can finish in your spare time so you can progress at the pace that works for you without paying for formal classes. Plus, a lifetime subscription to Babbel is only $149.97 for a limited time.

Get lifetime access to more than 10,000 hours of language lessons available on desktop or mobile devices. Whether you want to learn French, Spanish, German, Italian, Swedish, or many more languages, you can hop into a quick lesson during your next break.

Babbel was developed by over 100 expert linguists and lets you focus on practical conversation skills relevant to travelers and business professionals. Babbel emphasizes real-life topics like transportation, dining, shopping, and making friends so you can build the conversational skills you'd rely on in customer-facing roles or even when meeting a potential business partner.

Flying off to a conference? You don't need internet access to use Babbel. And when you connect to the internet again, you can sync your progress across devices.

Communication is an essential part of any business, so make sure you can actually communicate to everyone who might benefit from the services you offer.

Until March 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get a Lifetime Subscription to Babbel Language Learning for $149.97 (reg. $599), with no coupon needed.

