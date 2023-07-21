Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Learning a new language isn't easy, but it may help you as a leader and a business owner. Whether you're negotiating an international deal, working with a customer from another country, or just keeping yourself sharp, studying another language offers many opportunities to business owners. Among Fortune 500 CEOs, nine of them speak multiple languages, according to Business Insider.

You may not have time in your busy schedule for formal language classes, but you don't need it. With Rosetta Stone, you can fill the gaps in your day with quick language lessons. Now through July 23, you can pay $159.97 by entering coupon code VACATION15 at checkout for a Lifetime Subscription to Rosetta Stone instead of the regular MSRP of $299.

An app that can teach you to speak 25 languages.

This subscription allows you to study Spanish, Italian, French, Japanese, and more on your own schedule. You can only learn one language at a time, but Rosetta Stone lets you switch whenever you want.

Language lessons come in multiple forms that allow you to cultivate different skills or lean into your preferred learning style. Visual learners may benefit from studying vocabulary on common topics like business, travel, or shopping. If you prefer a hands-on approach, test your pronunciation against Rosetta Stone's speech recognition technology. It listens and analyzes the words you say 100 times per second to give you a score you can base your progress on.

Rosetta Stone has beginner and advanced language lessons, so you can even pick up where you left off if you have already begun studying with another app or formal classes.

Get Rosetta Stone for life.

Your Rosetta Stone subscription lasts a lifetime and can be installed on multiple devices.

Until July 23 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for $159.97 with code VACATION15.

Prices subject to change.