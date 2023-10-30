Never Stop Learning with a Lifetime of Rosetta Stone and StackSkills for $159.97 Save more than $500 on this learning-focused bundle just in time for the holidays.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

TeamStage estimates that the average entrepreneur works 52 hours a week, which doesn't leave much time for holiday shopping. If you're looking for a memorable gift for a loved one, The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle Featuring Rosetta Stone is an excellent and unexpected option.

With The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle, you can give the gift of unlimited learning this holiday season. And you can gift it all for just $159.97 (reg. $749) with coupon code ROSETTA, but you have to act fast, as this exclusive deal is only available through October 31.

First up in this learning bundle? A lifetime subscription to all 24 languages on Rosetta Stone, which allows your giftee (or you!) to learn a new language on the go. Rosetta's intuitive and immersive training method teaches not only how to speak a new language, but also how to read and write it as well. They also utilize TruAccent, their speech recognition technology, to ensure you're speaking like a native as you learn.

A lifetime subscription to StackSkills Unlimited online courses completes this pair, letting your loved one learn more than just languages. This handy online learning platform focuses on in-demand skills like iOS development, finance, business, marketing, and many other business and personal growth courses. And with a lifetime subscription, they'll be able to learn for a lifetime, as more than 50 new courses are added monthly.

Save big on The Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle Featuring Rosetta Stone, on sale exclusively here for $159.97 (reg. $749) with coupon code ROSETTA now through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.

Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Personal Improvement Lifestyle E-learning Learn languages

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

The Most Successful Entrepreneurs Adopt This Mindset to Unlock Success. You Can, Too, By Following These 4 Tips.

A daily "win" that separates the most accomplished entrepreneurs is the ability to control and adapt their mindset. Discover how to develop an adaptable mindset by following these four tips.

By David Busker
Business News

There's a Scientific Reason You and Your Colleagues Won't Stop Waving at Each Other on Zoom

The somewhat awkward gesture that took hold amid the pandemic isn't disappearing anytime soon.

By Amanda Breen
Devices

Get $400 off This 2019 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

A great deal on a refurbished laptop (regularly $844) available through October.

By Entrepreneur Store
Starting a Business

Shark Tank's Most Successful Brand of All Time Wasn't Even Supposed to Be a Business at First. Here's How It Became One With $1 Billion in Lifetime Revenue.

Randy Goldberg and David Heath co-founded Bombas, a comfort-focused sock and apparel brand on a mission to help those in need, after an eye-opening discovery on Facebook.

By Amanda Breen
Fundraising

My Company Hears Hundreds of Pitches Every Year — Here's What Investors Are Actually Looking For.

Before you pitch, make sure your numbers are in order. These four things are what investors really want to see — and here's how you can make sure you're picking the right investor for your startup.

By Emil Savov
Business Ideas

How Great Leaders Communicate Their Vision

Expand your leadership capacity by learning how to gain buy-in and consensus and move projects forward despite any challenges that may arise.

By Ivan Misner