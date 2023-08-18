Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The prices of flights, and travel in general, have been hard to swallow lately. According to Reuters, "The post-pandemic travel boom and the high ticket prices that come with it show no signs of slowing well into next year." This means your upcoming summer, fall, and holiday travel could put a dent in your bank account.

Many people are looking for all the tips to help them with the high cost. One popular tip is to subscribe to a flight alert service like Dollar Flight Club. And we are now offering a great deal for two lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Plan subscriptions for just $99.97 (reg. $3,380) through August 27.

The ultimate travel hack in which you don't have to do any of the work, Dollar Flight Club is simple to use and allows you to sit back and relax and wait for the flight deals to come to you. Simply add your home airports, watch your inbox for deals, then book that dream vacation.

Trusted by over 1 million members across the globe, Dollar Flight Club helps members and their families save up to $2,000 on every adventure they take. One example of a past deal a Dollar Flight Club Member got was a $129 roundtrip to Hawaii in Economy.

Premium Plus+ has some excellent benefits:

• Lifetime access to its best flight deals in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class

• Perks and discounts from Dollar Flight Clubs' partners

• Access to insightful travel tips on how to travel smarter from their experts

• Instant alerts via email so you can book whenever and wherever you are across your devices

Get ready for your holiday travel and beyond with a service that can save you money for a lifetime. And gift the other lifetime subscription to a friend, colleague, or employee.

Until August 27 at 11:59pm Pacific, get two lifetime subscriptions to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Plan for $99.97 (reg. $3,380).

Prices subject to change.