Looking for a job can feel like a full-time commitment, and that can be overwhelming for professionals looking to land a new opportunity. With so many employers using tech to streamline the application review process, there's no reason why you shouldn't take advantage of similar support on your side.

Through April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a lifetime license for LazyApply Job Application Basic for an extra-reduced rate of $59.97 (reg. $149). This powerful platform empowers users to apply to multiple jobs with a single click. It uses your resume to automate submissions to job postings on LinkedIn, Indeed, and other sites featuring opportunities that you might be interested in.

LazyApply uses AI technology to automatically fill in the applications, using best practices to make sure that your resume doesn't get filtered out by applicant tracking systems.

This LazyApply subscription allows users to submit up to 150 job applications every day. It offers a section for reviewing analytics on how your applications are performing, plus a weekly consultation call to discuss with a person from their team how to improve your hunt and hone in on the right match.

LazyApply's robust support system has helped it earn stellar reviews from users and critics alike, including an above 4/5-star average on the Chrome Web Store. If you're on the lookout for new opportunities, and in need of some support, consider this high-powered platform.

