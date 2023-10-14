Reduce Food Waste With These 5 Damascus Chef Knives, Only $89.97 Whether you're running a restaurant or your home kitchen, razor sharp knives can make a big difference.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Restaurants in the U.S. produce up to 75,000 pounds of food waste a year, according to a recent report by Fourth, a data technology firm serving the the retail, restaurant, and hospitality sectors. Whether you're working the kitchen or own the restaurant, that's lost revenue and a wasted investment. Something as simple as an upgraded set of kitchen knives could help you avoid it.

Make sure your kitchen team has razor sharp knives that glide through ingredients rather than tearing and wasting them. It might not be as hefty an investment as you think. The Konig kitchen Damascus knife set and gift box is only $89.97 through October 15, and shipping is free.

Upgrade your chef knives.

You could be running the restaurant or working the kitchen, but food waste is a problem either way. If you're on the line, wasted food means another mess in your kitchen. If you're on the books, then it's lost revenue and a wasted investment.

Ruined ingredients might not be as much of a problem if kitchen staff is using this five-piece knife set. Each blade is made from 5Cr15MoV quality Damascus stainless steel, so they may keep their edge longer.

This set of knives could be split among your kitchen stations. The five and seven-inch Santoku knives are great for chopping and slicing. The eight-inch chef knife is a classic all-in-one kitchen tool. The seven-inch Nakiri knife has a flat tip like a cleaver, but it's made for quickly chopping vegetables. And the 3.5-inch paring knife may be ideal for precision preparation.

Each knife comes razor-sharp and ready to go. They're hand-finished with an ergonomic grip and a 12-month warranty from the manufacturer.

Low-cost, high-quality kitchen knives.

Not much time left to take advantage of this deal.

Until October 15 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, you can get free shipping and an exclusive price when you get the Konig kitchen Damascus knife set and gift box for $89.97. That's the best price online, and no coupon is needed.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Food Businesses Lifestyle Food kitchen

Most Popular

See all
Business News

People Are Eager to Go to Europe. But a 'Strange and Humiliating' Requirement Is Derailing Travel Plans.

There aren't enough resources to keep up with the demand — and it's causing major problems.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Young Workers Don't Want to Become Managers — and This Study Uncovers the Reason Why.

The average person has no interest in becoming a manager anymore, and the missing middle is putting companies at risk.

By Ryan Wong
Business News

Traveling to Europe Will Get Harder in 2024 — Here's Why

The EU is implementing a new move to bolster border security and digitally track travelers entering and exiting EU countries.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Why Chick-fil-A Employees Never Say 'You're Welcome'

A lesson in gratitude and communication for all employees and entrepreneurs.

By Gene Marks
Business News

Jeff Bezos Becomes His Own Neighbor, Purchases $78 Million Florida Mansion Next Door

The billionaire bought another house in the same Florida neighborhood in August.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Bad Actor at the Hotel': Marriott Customer Warns Guests About a Scam They Think Could Be an Inside Job

The alleged victim has all of the communication in writing.

By Amanda Breen